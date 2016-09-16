Eight marks awarded to all candidates despite ambiguous answers, due to tough questions

The Eamcet-3 results were released here, with the Committee deciding to award eight marks to all the candidates after taking into account the objections raised by students and teachers.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman T. Papi Reddy, JNTU Vice-Chancellor A. Venugopal Reddy and Eamcet-3 Convenor T. Yadaiah, who released the results, said of the 37,180 appeared candidates, 36,834 qualified and were awarded ranks.

Only 70 students failed to clear the exam while ranks of 259 candidates were not given as the details of their Board were not given.

Regalla Prapulla Manasa of Gudivada bagged the first rank scoring 152 marks. P. Sri Harika from Secunderabad secured second rank followed by Tejaswini of Anantapur (3rd), Zeeshan Ahmed of Bahadurpura (4th), Ikram Khan from Mehdipatnam (5th) and Adla Sreekanteshwar Reddy from Alwal (6th).

They all scored 151 marks. Mitappally Alekya from Khammam, Nuzhath Fatima from Adilabad, Kavya Balusu from Begumpet and Vempati Roopeessh from Miryalaguda secured 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th ranks respectively securing 150 marks each. The JNTU V-C and Eamcet-3 Chairman Prof. Venugopal Reddy said that the committee decided to award 8 marks to all the candidates for fairness.

The ambiguity in answers was due to tough questions set by IIT experts and they had a different view of the answers. “We approached the IIT experts to avoid the regular Eamcet paper setters given the leakage earlier as we wanted to be doubly sure of avoiding all those who were part of the earlier exam,” he said.