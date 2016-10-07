Vice-chancellor inaugurates Management Week ‘Splash-2016’ on ANUR campus

Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (ANUR) Prof. M. Mutyala Naidu on Thursday inaugurated Management Week- ‘Splash -2016’ on university campus.

Addressing the management students Prof. Mutyala Naidu said that such events would help students honing their skills.

He stressed that the MBA students should learn management by doing method and enhance acumenship. MBA students should make their SWOT (strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats) analysis and have self exaltation.

Registrar Narashima Rao said that the events inculcate good learning habits among students. Programme Dean (Academic affairs) S. Teki said that an effective decision at an appropriate time and right place makes professional manager to become successful and help the manager to spearhead various management tasks.

Deputy Manager, LIC of India, Rajahmudnry M.L. Narayana said that the service sector was growing by leaps and bounds and LIC plays greater role in the financial service sector in India and bright careers in management field.

Around 1,500 students from East and West Godavari districts, Vishakapatanam and other districts are participating in the event.