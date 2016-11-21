An outdated drama

The film deals with a serious issue but sounds a bit irrelevant now

Why would a film made in Malayalam ( 22 Female Kottayam ) in 2012 and remade in Tamil ( Malini 22 Palayamkottai ) in 2014 aspire for a release this week in a dubbed format as Ghatana ? The story is not only outdated now, you don’t empathise with the prime character who has been wronged. Nithya Menen plays a pretty nurse wanting to immigrate to Canada and is conned by a travel consultant, who feigns love and is happy to have her move into his house for a live-in relationship. That he is a pimp is known to us only later and the expected happens. His boss (Naresh) violates her when he is not around, and shows no repentance.

We agree that sexual assault, rape has reached a new high. The plot is relevant, but the solution the film offers is far-fetched and repulsive. The story is meant to shock and gratify, but Ghatana is more filmi than Khoon Bhari Maang . This might have a niche audience. By the time the film ends, the nurse is back this time not in white but in a black costume, all transformed from a small town, happy girl to an emboldened and revenge-seeking woman.

The only entertaining part of the film is Naresh faced by the serpents begs nurse Nithya… “Sister..please sister” and she replies, “ Sister ni Telugu lo yemantaru telusaa and do you violate your sister?” Sadly, this film fails to move you. Naresh is at his usual best, Nithya is charming and expressive, but sometimes some good performances go waste and unaccounted in a meaningless movie.

- Y. Sunita Chowdhary

Ghatana

Cast: Nithya Menen, Krish, Naresh

Direction: Sripriya

Music: Aravind Shankar