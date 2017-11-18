An open invitation to disaster

more-in

Prakasam district is endowed with a vast coastline of over 100 km with unpolluted soft silver sand waiting for tapping the potential of beach tourism yet the district cannot boast of a single beach professionally maintained leaving tourists to go for risky rides on country boats operated by fishermen.

Tens of thousands of people throng the string of beaches such as Voderavu, Kothapatnam, Ethamukkala, Pakala and Ramayapatnam on the Prakasam coast especially during weekends for a splash unmindful of the risks involved. Every year, about 20 persons meet with watery grave with incidents of boat capsize accounting for a few deaths each in a couple of incidents, says District Crime Records Bureau(DCRB) Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Mariyadas.

The district administration has invested close to over ₹ 1 crore to construct a beach resort including cottages, restaurant and sunbathing yet the tourism infrastructure has been in disuse in view of non-finalisation of tenders for running it in collaboration with a private player.

Though Kothapatnam beach is just 17 km from the district headquarters, it lacks even minimum facilities, laments a group of tourists taking time to talk to The Hindu before hiring a mechanised boat used for fishing.

“We, however, don’t mind spending time at the beach and venturing into the sea in private fishing boats despite the substandard facilities,” says Ravi Teja. Absence of basic infrastructure is hurting tourism very much. It is mostly women who face embarrassing situations in the absence of facilities for changing clothes.

“We expect the district administration and the Tourism Department to create at least minimum facilities without any further loss of time,” feels a group of women who had come to the beach as part of the religious fete associated with the auspicious Karthika Masam.

Paying proposition

Fishermen charge anywhere between ₹50 and ₹ 100 person to take tourists for a distance of one or two km depending upon the demand. They charge up to ₹200 per person especially on full moon days when the footfall of tourists peaks.

Kothapatnam Pallepalem Sarpanch Prabhu Prakash Naidu says they take all precautions to ensure a smooth ride for the tourists. “We know where to take and when. We suspend boat rides when the sea is rough,” he adds.

Meanwhile, District Tourism Development Officer M. Nagabhushanam says bids have come to a close on November 3 and the contract for running the beach resort at Kothapatanm will be awarded soon.

Tourist facilities, including cottages, and a restaurant, had been put in place at Ramayapatnam village at a cost of ₹3.80 crore.

“Plans are afoot to develop the facilities at, among other places, Pakala, Motupalli and Voderavu, in phases,” he says.