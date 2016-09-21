Power and reach of social media in addressing social problems to the fore

A small act of kindness can create a wide ripple of compassion. What began as a small gesture of kindness has now turned into a mission to care for the destitute people in the city. Incidents like these also show the power and reach of social media in addressing social problems and in this case, also the responsiveness of the Guntur Urban Police.

It was a routine bus ride for Meghana Pinnamaraju, a student of BBA, Vignan University, on September 12 to reach the university when she saw a beggar lying under a tree on the road divider on the Nagarampalem Road.

The image of the old man lying still under a tree, with no one to care for, moved her and the first thing Ms. Meghana did after coming home was dial Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi, and inform him of the incident.

Mr. Tripathi responded promptly and asked her to send pictures of the man through WhatsApp. He later asked his men to meet the man, get a health check-up done and admit him to the Nirmal Hriday, a home for destitute people at Arundelpet.

The man is now taken care of by the sisters, has a roof and is looked after well. Inspired by the student’s gesture, the Urban Police have begun rescuing destitute people. So far, 20 persons have been rescued and rehabilitated. “The image of the frail elderly man lying almost naked moved me and once I came back home, I told my father, who suggested that I should inform the police. Mr. Tripathi responded promptly and asked me to send the pictures of the man through WhatsApp. He later asked his men to rescue him and move to Nirmal Hriday,’’ Ms. Meghana told The Hindu .

The gesture by the student and the responsiveness of the police in addressing a social issue, of elderly men and women, abandoned by their families, also highlight a basic social flaw in society.

“The basic function of the police is ensuring the safety of the citizens, prevent crime and ensure a smooth traffic. This incident shows that we are responsive to some of the social issues plaguing society. We encourage more people to use social media to connect to Guntur Urban Police,’’ said Mr. Tripathi.

The Guntur Urban Police has been active on social media and been reaching out to people through regular posts on traffic, route diversions etc.