Items on sale relate not only to the Assembly elections this year but LS elections of 2014

The poll freebies ranging from smart phones to wet grinders distributed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK during the recent Assembly elections are now creating a buzz in Amaravati, capital region of Andhra Pradesh.

Traders from Tamil Nadu with loads of table top mixer grinders, wet grinders, ceiling fans and other household items have set up shops on the roadside in Krishnalanka of the city and Tadepalli centre in Guntur district, near Vijayawada.

The household items put for sale relate not only to the Assembly elections this year but Lok Sabha elections of 2014 as indicated by the permanent labels on the products and package.They all display the picture of Ms. Jayalalithaa commonly called as ‘Amma’ and the logo of the Tamil Nadu government.

A two-jar mixer grinder is being sold for as cheap as Rs. 600 while wet grinders are being sold at Rs.1,200 a piece. Many locals are buying them considering the low prices.

In fact, it was the second round of sale on Thursday at Tadepalli with fresh stock. “Four days earlier, the traders came with a truckful of load and sold everything. Due to the cheap price, people are buying them eagerly,” said a shopkeeper at Tadepalli centre.

“We are doing this only to earn some bucks for our livelihood. We bought these from other traders in our State and started campaign to sell in nearby districts of neighbouring States”, said the trader, who refused to reveal his name.

Apart from assuring warranty for two years, the traders are testing the items before giving away to buyers