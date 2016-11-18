Along with the ongoing ‘National Library Week’ celebrations, the seventh anniversary of the Gandhi library of the Gandhi Bhavan here has been celebrated on a grand scale.

Magistrate of the CID court K. Sivasankar attended as chief guest and secretary of the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Marisetti Satyanarayana as special invitee.

Amerikalakalam , a compilation of Telugu short stories penned by Vanguri Chitten Raju, a native of the city who settled down at Huston in the U.S. four decades ago, was released on the occasion.