‘But the project may not stop as Naidu does not believe in dialogue’

After a brief lull, the proposed Capital city Amaravati, which is being touted to become a world-class city, is again in the news with social activist Medha Patkar visiting the Interim Secretariat Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Patkar felt that Amaravati “will collapse on its own.” “Amaravati appears to be a piece of real estate and not a real Capital. The people’s natural resource capital is robbed. No doubt about it,” Ms. Medha Patkar said.

“The project may not stop as Chief Minister (N. Chandrababu Naidu) was defiant of people’s democracy. He would not easily bow down and hold a dialogue with the (people’s) organisations. Otherwise, there would not have been a conflict. There is no dispute resolution in this country with regard to forest, land and water. That’s the tragedy of development paradigm,” she said.

Ms. Patkar said it was necessary to question the distorted ways of development, undemocratic and unjust means. The Amaravati project would have come to a standstill had she camped here for six months. It did not happen because of time constraint, lack of strong cadre and strong alliances in the region, she said.

She found fault with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the foundation stone-laying

ceremony for Amaravati when a case was pending with the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Ms. Patkar said, “That’s the kind of approach he (Mr. Modi) has towards the project.”

Mr. Modi took one-sided decisions such as increasing the height of the Narmada dam by 17 metres, keeping his Cabinet colleagues, including the Social Justice Minister, in the dark, she said.