‘Amaravati, a challenge and an opportunity’

Describing the Singapore government’s partnership with Andhra Pradesh in the development of its capital city Amaravati as the second lifetime opportunity after transforming the Southeast Asian city-State into a global economic powerhouse from what was a fishing village, Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC, Singapore) Executive Director Khoo Teng Chye said he was proud to be associated with the prestigious project while being conscious of the challenge of implementing the master plan.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Amaravati Deep Dive Workshop on the planning of Amaravati organised by the A.P.-Capital Region Development Authority here on Thursday, Mr. Chye said A.P. should put in place institutions, policies and processes that facilitate implementation of the master plan in the desired manner.

The government could learn from the way Singapore gave a lift to its downtown, which has an orderly pattern of buildings and the famous Marina Promenade, attracting tourists. In this context comes the integration of water bodies with the urban landscape. Being a Greenfield city, Amaravati offered the flexibility to make it a world-class blue-green city, he said.