A woman constable was rushed to a private hospital in a serious condition after she made a suicide attempt on Wednesday afternoon alleging harassment by her higher ups.

According to information reaching here, two-town constable Kranti was working since one and half-year and she was allegedly harassed by Circle Inspector Chaitanya Krishna.

On Tuesday, she had an argument with CI.

On Wednesday, she consumed pesticide in her quarters and was rushed to a private hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.