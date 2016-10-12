The stage is set for the conduct of the State festival “Rotela Panduga”, amid tight security from Wednesday.

The Rotiyaan-ki-Eid at the Bara Shahid Dargah (a mausoleum of 12 tombs of martyred warriors) till coming Sunday is expected to draw lakhs of pilgrims cutting across religions from across the country, as also from abroad during Mohurrum, as Urs of the 12 martyrs, whose mortal remains are buried in the compound, will be conducted.

The Swarnala Cheruvu, where women exchange rotis (flat breads) as also the Bara Shahid dargah here have been spruced up for the festival. Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu is likely to take part in the festival on one of the days, official sources said.

Drawing from the experiences in crowd management during the recent river festival Krishna Pushkarams, the State government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival from October 12 to 16, by putting in place 36 closed circuit television sets as also four drones, which works in conjunction with the Global Positioning System.

A sub-command control centre (CCC) has been set up by the police at the dargah for effective monitoring of the festival.

The tradition of pilgrims cutting across religious-lines offering rotis to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives fighting against the British has been continued, but with an alteration of the purpose by the pilgrims seeking fulfilment of a variety of wishes, including success in studies, lucrative job, marriage, progeny, good health.

Approach ghats and other development works have been put in place for carrying out the festival-related ceremonies. Originally a three-day festival, it has been extended to a five-day event.