A Command Control Centre has been set-up to tackle any situation

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao has said that arrangements are in place for the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara.

Briefing mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Rao said that the event would take off to a colourful start on October 3 with the ‘Dwajarohanam’ and culminate with ‘Chakrasnanam’ on October 11.

The management is prepared to handle the heavy turnout of pilgrims for the Garuda Seva slated on October 7. A Command Control Centre (CCC) has been set-up to tackle any situation and address it on a war-footing.

The ghat roads will be kept open round-the-clock from October 1 till the completion of the festival period.

The Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadanam Complex will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on all the days during the festival period. Devotees will be allowed to sit on the open top galleries along the Mada Streets from 10 a.m. and will be provided with free buttermilk and water sachets in addition to periodical supply of free food packets.

Security

About 3,500 police personnel have been drafted for Brahmotsavam duty. There will be an additional deployment of over 1,200 personnel for Garuda Seva. The security forces will focus their attention in facilitating the pilgrims have a comfortable darshan, including those of the regular processions. A total of 536 CCTV cameras have been installed at all the vital points. Over 1,000 Srivari Seva volunteers and an equal number of Scouts and Guides will be roped in for the festival.

The ‘Garuda Seva’ has been advanced by half an hour and will commence at 7.30 p.m. on October 7 to enable more number of devotees to have a glimpse of the procession.

Restrictions on the number of devotees who wish to give ‘Harathi’ during the procession has been relaxed. About 30 giant-sized LED screens have been set-up at all vantage points atop the town.

Special exit routes have been designed for the benefit of the devotees emerging from the main temple complex after darshan of the main deity on the Garuda Seva day.

The APSRTC has agreed to operate over 2,000 services on normal days and about 3,800 services on Garuda seva day alone.