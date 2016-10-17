Noted painter Machiraju shows his painting on the Island Villa, the bunglow of Statesman Tangutri Prakasam Pantulu, in Ongole.

Accomplished painter Machiraju Ramachandra Rao will hold a solo art exhibition here from Tuesday.

Some of the rare collection of paintings of the 60-year-old doctor-cum-painter will be on display at the Rangula Art Gallery here for nine days, says the 60-year-old Machiraju for whom woman is the pivot around which everything in the world revolves, be it literature, music or painting.

The paintings of Dr. Machiraju have occupied the walls of Chief Ministers, Governors and many industrialists.

He won appreciation from celebrated artists for his splendid styles and lucid simplicity and simple complexity. His works are not just abstract to describe in a word or two, says Supriya Kala Nilayam Founder Sandhya Rangula.

Dr.Machiraju has conducted many solo exhibitions across the country including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Puducherry and also abroad including Manchester, Liverpool, Wales and Chestershire, she says, adding he has captured the complete spirit of woman in normal postures, rare postures consciously, sub-consciously with his broad black lines. His peregrinations into the inner space of the canvas resulted in new interpretation. Earlier his images spoke of themselves. Now each image transports us into a different time and space where one can listen to the songs of birds against the stillness of night.

Founder of the PICASSO (Priya Indian Cultural and Social Scientific Organisation) to encourage members of GenX to take to painting, Dr. Machiraju was in 1991 appreciated by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, for his painting christened ‘The Light of India’, she adds.