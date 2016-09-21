The process should be over by month-end

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday instructed all the Secretariat departments about the shifting process to the interim Secretariat complex at Velagapudi in Tullur mandal of Guntur district.

The General Administration Department also issued orders allocating blocks in the interim Secretariat complex to all the departments. As five blocks are ready for occupation, Chief Secretary gave his approval for commencing full-fledged functioning from Velagapudi from October 3.

The Special Chief Secretary, GAD, asked the departments to instruct their staff for relocation on a priority basis and commence the shifting from September 21 and end it by September 30.

Joining time

The process includes shifting computers, essential records and installation and testing in the allotted space. All the staff members should report to their respective departments at the Interim Secretariat from October 3 as October 1 and 2 are holidays. The employees would be eligible for joining time and journey time, he said.

For now the Central Record Room will be in the Secretariat complex here and it will be moved after creating similar facility in the new capital region, which is being working out by a committee headed by Secretary( Political) GAD. Till then two sections will be retained in Hyderabad for coordinating, retrieval of old records of all the departments.

Retrieved records can be scanned and electronically transferred to the departments which requisitioned the records.

The circular also made it clear that the sections would look after receipt of all the government correspondence pertaining to A.P. at Hyderabad and periodically transfer the same to Velagapudi.

The Secretaries have been authorised to retain one or two existing staff at Hyderabad to look after the departmental work in the High Court, A.P. Administrative Tribunal, Lokayukta and statutory bodies depending on the work load.

The GAD officials were directed to make an assessment of minimum personnel required for maintenance and watch and ward purpose at Hyderabad and also security of the buildings and issue orders.