All possible aid assured to victim of alleged rape

G. Hymavathi, Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has said that all assistance under various provisions of the law will be extended to the minor girl, who was allegedly raped at Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) in Duvvada.

The Chairperson visited the King George Hospital (KGH), where the victim is undergoing treatment, on Wednesday evening. KGH Superintendent in charge A. Krishna Murthy and commission members Kesali Appa Rao and P.S.V. Prasad accompanied her.

The minor, who is speech and hearing impaired since birth, was allegedly raped by the driver of a bus hired by a private company on December 30. But the incident came to light on Tuesday, after she developed some medical complications and informed it to her brother, who then approached the police.

Addressing the media, Ms. Hymavathi said it was unfortunate that a security person, who was supposed to protect the employees, had tried to hush up the case by trying to bribe the girl along with the perpetrator of the crime. She said that the KGH Superintendent had informed her that the condition of the victim was ‘stable’. She appreciated the Police Commissioner for initiating prompt action based on the complaint of the girl.

There was no Committee on Sexual Harassment at the Workplace in the VSEZ and show cause notice would be issued in this regard. The victim was said to be a minor and, if it was found to be true, the company, where the girl was working, would be sued for employing a minor girl.

Livelihood

Replying to queries, the Chairperson said that the girl would be shown a livelihood and provided rehabilitation under various provisions of the law. The girl was a minor besides belonging to a tribal community. The police had booked cases under various Sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

To another query, she said that the accused could even be sentenced to life imprisonment, if the charges were proved.