: All eyes are on the report to be submitted by a four-member working group headed by India’s ‘elephant man,’ Professor Raman Sukumar of the Centre for Ecological Sciences associated with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, on the proposal for downsizing Kolleru Lake from +5 contour to +3 contour.

The working group completed its study on the ecology and geography of the lake in December 2015. Special Chief Secretary (Forest) A.K. Parida, Johnson of the Wildlife Institute of India, and Vashist are the other members of the group constituted by the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). The experts documented the area proposed to be downsized, existing aquaculture practices, presence of migratory birds and the entire ecosystem of the lake, India’s Ramsar Conservation Site. “We will most likely submit our final report to the NBWL by mid-January, 2016,” Prof. Sukumar said during his address at Kolletikota after completion of an aerial survey in December 2015. However, the final report of the working group is yet to be submitted to the NBWL.

In December 2014, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly unanimously decided to appeal to the NBWL to downsize the lake.

Responding to the State government’s request, the NBWL appointed the working group. Sources told The Hindu that the working group was likely to submit its report in a few months and did not disclose the reasons for the delay in this regard. This was the second such high-level working group committee to study the impact of downsizing the lake on its ecosystem. In 2011, an expert committee led by Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History Director Dr. P.A. Azeez had submitted its report, highlighting disturbance to the lake’s ecosystem if it were to be downsized.