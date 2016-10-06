People of nearby habitations dread the prospect of crossing the road

With local people tending to make greater use of the highways close to their habitations, fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles are on the rise in Nellore district.

Six-laning works along with construction of flyovers at several places between Nellore and Kavali have also created a peculiar situation wherein vehicles are meeting with accidents because of diversions, pits and construction material located at the sites there.

Highway expansion works have been going at a fast pace between Nellore and up to the border point with neighbouring Prakasam district.

The people of various villages and habitations like Bujabujanellore, Kanuparthipadu, Chintareddypalem and Rajupalem are facing problems because of the greater development of highways and the consequential higher rate of vehicular traffic.

An all-party committee consisting of local people’s representatives has started working on identifying the reasons for the accidents.

The panel members found that nearly 52 persons have died in a variety of highway mishaps in the vicinity of these four habitations in the past one year and most of them belong to the villages in the area.

The main cause of these accidents is that rural and semi-urban people tend to ignore safety while crossing the national highway to reach their respective destinations. The panel found that there were no major problems where under bridges and service roads were provided at busy junctions on the highway.

As the problem has become acute in the Nellore Rural assembly segment, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy along with the representatives of other parties met officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and made representations for construction of under bridges and service roads in the high traffic volume points nearer to Kanuparthipadu and Bujabujanellore.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy told The Hindu that for the people of Rajupalem and Chintareddypalem villages, it has become very difficult to safely cross the highway.

At several locations on the national highways, the district police set up sand-filled drums to regulate the speed of vehicles. This has yielded positive results to some extent but mishaps are still taking place in high density areas where more number of people daily cross the highway.