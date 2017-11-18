Andhra Pradesh

Akula objects to Ayyanna’s remarks on Polavaram

Says Minister making statements without knowledge

Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Akula Satyanarayana from the BJP on Saturday said that Minister for Roads and Buildings Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu was making statements on Polavaram project without knowledge.

It may be recalled that the Minister condemned the statements of BJP leaders D. Purandeswari and Kanna Lakshminarayana that funds were being misused by constructing coffer dam and also questioning its location relating to the project.

Addressing media conference here on Saturday, Dr. Satyanarayana said that some of the TDP leaders, including the Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, were blaming the BJP for the State government’s failure on Polavaram issue.

