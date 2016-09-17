Darsi is all set become a model constituency with the ongoing projects including an aircraft manufacturing and overhauling unit at the Donokonda industrial park coming to fruition in the near future, according to State Infrastructure Mission Co-Chairman and Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao.

Inspecting the development works worth Rs. 1,500 crore being taken up in his home constituency of Darsi on Friday, the Minister said the projects in the pipeline included an automobile accessories unit to spur industrial growth by ensuring infrastructure including power, water and road, sea and air connectivity.

The Chandrababu Naidu government gave equal importance to implementation of welfare schemes to provide succour to those living below the poverty line, he said.

He distributed cheques for Rs. 9.46 lakh to needy patients under the Chief Minister's Relief Scheme at his camp office in Darsi and also gave away house site pattas to 30 beneficiaries on the occasion.

Inspecting the AP model school at Mundlamuru, he promised to sanction funds for school hostel and asked the Tehsildar to send a proposal to him in this regard.

