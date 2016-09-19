Air traffic remained suspended at the Renigunta airport here on Sunday, following the disruption caused on Saturday night due to the mishap involving a SpiceJet flight, which overshot the runway.

It may be recalled that the aircraft with 72 passengers and 14 crew members jumped the runway and proceeded for half a kilometre before coming to a halt in the slush. Though there was no casualty, the passengers were visibly panicked over the turbulence. There was no physical damage to the runway, but the airport authorities suspended all the services till Sunday evening.

Inquiry on

The TruJet flight scheduled for Saturday night was allowed to fly only on Sunday afternoon due to the delay in getting the official clearance. A technical team from Chennai airport rushed to Renigunta to inquire into the incident, and inspected the grounded flight as well as the runway and signalling system to identify the possible cause of the mishap.

The grounded flight was moved to the old airport. The airport authorities are learnt to have cleared flights from Monday morning.

