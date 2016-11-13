A team led by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) joint secretary Vijo Krishnan has launched a campaign in the villages to be affected in the proposed industrial corridor in Machilipatnam and Pedana mandals in Krishna district.

Mr. Krishnan, accompanied by AIKS vice-president S. Malla Reddy and Andhra Pradesh unit secretary P. Peddi Reddy, interacted with farmers at Borapothupalem and Buddalapalem villages. The AIKS studied the nature of land and crops being grown in the proposed area for the industrial corridor during the campaign.

The Buddalapalem farmers appealed to the AIKS to highlight the plight of the Machilipatnam farmers whose land would be diverted for the industrial corridor. The AIKS is likely to discuss the issues of the farmers of Andhra Pradesh during a national conference to be held on November 24 in Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and AP Sugarcane Farmers’ Association State president M. Haribabu guided the AIKS teams during the campaign.