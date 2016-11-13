Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao along with Home Minister N. Chinarajappa distributed aid to the beneficiaries of the government housing scheme to undertake repairs to houses at a programme at the Dairy Farm centre here on Saturday.

A sum of Rs. 10,000 each has been handed over to 3,852 households residing in the Rajiv Gruhakalpa complex. For this, Rs. 3.85 crore has been released from the NTR Housing scheme.

Mr. Rao explained in detail various welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the benefit of various sections, from pensions to the aged to loan waiver to farmers and SHG women and called upon the public to make use of the schemes. He further distributed Rs. 68.4 lakh to 2,280 members of 183 women’s self-help groups towards interest relief.

Mr. Chinarajappa said that the government was according top priority to development of Kakinada as a Smart City by building infrastructure and facilities. He said that the number of urban health centres would be increased very soon and the construction of the third bridge across Upputeru would ease the traffic congestion.