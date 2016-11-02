A person committed suicide on Tuesday morning by jumping before a train in Rajamahendravaram.

According to the railway police, Kancharla Ramu (36), who worked as AgriGold Agent, was allegedly facing pressure from his clients for the last two years as the sensational case was in the court of law. He was under tremendous pressure, and on Tuesday, he went to Rajamahendravaram railway station and walked along with track till the cabin and jumped before a train.

Eyewitness informed the Railway police and local police also joined them and informed the relatives of Ramu who live in Kanchumartivari Street in the city.