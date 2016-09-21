Natural farming expert’s comments against agricultural scientists come under sharp criticism

Senior administrators and faculty of the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University have protested against the proposal to confer an honorary doctorate on natural farming expert Subhash Palekar at the 48th convocation of the university to be held at the Bapatla Agricultural College on September 26.

On Wednesday, the administrators and faculty members staged a protest at the administrative office here on the Inner Ring Road by wearing black badges.

The protest follows the recent statements of Mr. Palekar during a training programme at Tirupati on agricultural science and organic farming, downplaying the contributions of senior agricultural scientists.

His statements drew sharp criticism from senior agricultural scientists at the four-day session on ``Zero Budget Natural Farming,’’ forcing an apology from special chief secretary and in charge Vice-chancellor T. Vijaya Kumar.

CM refuses honour

Sources said that the university had initially proposed to confer an honorary doctorate on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu but the latter politely refused it following which Mr. Palekar’s name was brought up.

The faculty members fear that it could brew resentment among students and disrupt proceedings during the seminar.