Adulterated chilli powder worth Rs. 1.5 crore was seized by a team of Vigilance and Enforcement department during a raid on a cold storage here on Thursday. A highly toxic residue which comes after extraction of chilli colour and oil is being mixed in this adulterated chilli powder and could have caused devastating effects on the body if consumed.

“We have seized 240 tonnes of adulterated chilli powder packed in 4,200 bags from Uday Cold Storage in Etukuru village. The manufacturers were trying to sell them in the market when we raided the cold storage,” said a Vigilance official.

The vigilance teams also seized loose and adulterated chilli powder from a local factory near Mirchi Yard worth Rs.7 lakh.