TIRUPATI, October 24, 2016
Updated: October 24, 2016 05:37 IST

Adrenalin rush peaks at ‘7 Hills Marathon’

  • Staff Reporter
Participants make merry at the 7 Hills Marathon in Tirupati on Sunday.—Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR
Seven thousand participate in the first mega run of the city

Sunday dawn witnessed adrenalin rush as thousands trotted out of SV University’s Tarakarama stadium here, as part of the ‘7 Hills Marathon’.

The convergence of players, athletes, sports officials and physical education trainers added a dash of energy and surcharged the atmosphere.

Add to it the stage dancers who moved their nimble feet to the pulsating music numbers to cheer up the runners, one gets the full picture on how the marathon event turned out. While the young and agile runners ensured fun, frolic, enjoyment and energy, there were indeed some veteran runners who flexed their muscles to exhibit their ‘never say die’ attitude towards better health.

The run was organised by the State in association with DEEP, on the heels of the successful conduct of similar events in Visakhapatnam and Amaravathi. The first of its kind in the temple city, it was held in four formats that determined the distance covered. The 3K and 5K were dubbed ‘fun runs’ to ensure mass participation, while the 10K and 21K were for the serious-minded.

In all, 7200 participants joined the show, including 600 in the 21.5km and 1400 in the 10km category, the rest being the fun-runners. RFID-based timing tags were attached to the serious runners to monitor the distance travelled and the route taken by them, according to race director Murali Nannapaneni, DEEP founders Madhu Vasepalli and K.Rakesh. The 21K run started at 6.30 am, followed by the other versions at designated time gaps. All the participants came back by 9 am, with a sense of accomplishment writ large on their faces.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose brain child is this marathon, gave a last-minute miss to the prize distribution function due to an official engagement. Deputy CM N. Chinarajappa, who donned the role, spoke on the importance the State accorded to bringing about a change in lifestyle to increase the life span, which is much less compared to the global average. Buoyed by its success, Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao offered to conduct similar runs in all the 110 municipalities in a phased manner.

SAAP Chairman P.R. Mohan announced to give a boost to rural games like kho-kho, kabaddi and chess through mini sports complexes. Ministers P. Narayana (Municipal administration) and B. Gopalakrishna Reddy (Environment and Forests) spoke on creation of lung space in cities through urban forests (Nagara Vanam). The Ministers appreciated the efforts of TTD Joint Executive Officer P. Bhaskar, Collector Siddharth Jain, MCT Commissioner V.Vinaychand, Sub-Collector Himanshu Shukla and Superintendent of Police R. Jayalakshmi in making the event successful. MLAs M. Sugunamma, N. Amarnatha Reddy and T. Aditya, MLC G. Srinivasulu and B. Nareshkumar Reddy and TTD Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy also took part.

The winners are Srinivas, P. Kiran and Isaac (Kenyan) (21K male), Jarembogo, Nancy (both Kenyans) and Vinutha Reddy (21K female), Velliappa, N. Siva and Rajasekhar (10K male) and Anita Chowdary, S.Kalpana and A. Pravani (10K female).

