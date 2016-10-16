Calling upon the college students and volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to focus on developing rural pockets, district Collector H. Arun Kumar on Saturday highlighted the need for students to adopt villages and visit them at least once in a fortnight to create awareness among the rural folk about the importance of personal hygiene and maintaining sanitation in their surroundings.

Addressing an ‘Awareness Camp for Educating the Rural People of East Godavari district’ organised by the NSS wing of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) here, Mr. Arun Kumar said that in the wake of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative taken up by the government, the students were expected to play a key role in ensuring sanitation and green cover with special focus on rural areas. “Students of the engineering and pharmacy colleges are expected to form as groups and adopt villages of their choice. They should ensure 100 per cent sanitation in the villages by making use of the available resources,” he said, adding that the experience would help the students a lot in their future endeavours. Rector of JNTUK B. Prabhakara Rao, Registrar Ch. Sai Babu, principal of the UCEK G.V.R. Prasada Raju and other officials were present.