Medical admissions continue to give jitters to the parents of Telangana even as students prepare to write the EAMCET-3 on September 11.

Students are worried that before their results are out admissions in Andhra Pradesh will be completed and if at all they secure a seat in the 15 per cent unreserved quota in the AP Medical Colleges and later shift to a Telangana medical college based on their merit rank what will happen to their certificates and fee. Will the A.P. colleges pay back the fee paid by the students is the question haunting them.

As per the present norms, seat cannot be cancelled and if at all a student prefers to cancel the seat he or she has to pay Rs. 2 lakh as penalty to get their certificates back. Since that penalty is official no college would be willing to forego it.

Parents feel that the Telangana government should come to their rescue here by allowing admissions in Telangana colleges without seeking the original certificates. Parents suggest that students who are likely to take admission in A.P. Colleges, should be given some time for submission of original certificates as they would be already submitted to the NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS).

“Instead of insisting on the original certificates the government should allow students admitted to A.P. colleges to move smoothly to Telangana colleges,” says father of a girl student who is likely to secure a seat in AP College given her rank there. “She is also confident of securing a good rank that will fetch a merit seat in a Government College here. But she cannot miss out a seat in AP just to be on the safer side.” There would be several such candidates. Telangana government should also seek A.P. government’s help in ensuring that students are exempted from paying the penalty if they cancel the admission to take admission in a Telangana college.