TTD EO D. Sambasiva Rao has ordered deployment of additional staff with mobile ‘hundis’ during the daily procession of the deity on various vahanams. He ordered implementation of multi-layered queue lines for the benefit of devotees in the ‘harathi’ queue lines, and appealed to the security personnel to desist from pulling and pushing the devotees. The Hindu on Friday carried a report on the “excesses” being committed by the police in front of the ‘vahanams’ and the way the staff siphoned off the offerings (cash).

