Cleanliness drive

by ECoR

A cleanliness drive was conducted by officers and supervisory staff of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat campaign .

They inspected water taps, water tanks, water vending machines at the railway stations and in trains over the Division to ensure supply of clean drinking water. Senior officials interacted with p assengers and their suggestions were taken to improve the quality of service.