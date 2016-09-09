Floral tributes being paid to actor Bhanumathi by her admirers on her 91st birth anniversary in Ongole.

Glowing tributes were paid to thespian P. Bhanumathi, first woman superstar of Tollywood, on her 91st birth anniversary here on Wednesday.

Admirers of the popular multilingual actor recalled her contributions also as a film director, music director, singer, producer, author and lyricist at an impressive function at the C.V.N. Reading Room open air theatre.

Born to Saraswatamma and Bommaraju Venkata Subbaiah, in Doddavaram village of Prakasam district, near Ongole, she grew watching her father perform in various stage shows and was trained in classical music at a tender age, said Gayatri Adyatmika and Samskruthika Mandali president Mynampati Saikumar.

Bhanumathi, who made her film debut by acting in Vara Vikrayam in 1939, had won among other awards, Padma Bhushan in 2003 for her contribution towards Indian cinema, said Brahamana Corporation Prakasam district convener R. Kusumakumari.