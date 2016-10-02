Ahead of Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the temple city, the Tirupati Urban Police arrested activists of the Left parties in the early hours of Saturday.

The move, labelled as a precautionary measure to ensure smooth conduct of the awareness programme on ‘Special financial package’ announced by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh, confined several CPI and CPI(M) leaders to their homes. A few of them were shifted to Srikalahasthi Police Station.

A few days ago, the Left parties reportedly announced to block the rally of Mr. Naidu to express dissent over his “inability” to accord the promised Special Category Status to the State.

Some officials were deployed at residences of the activists and others were placed in preventive custody.

However, CPI(M) and CPI leaders Kumar Reddy and Ramanaidu managed to stage a protest with black flags near the MCT office but were removed immediately.

“This reminds us of Emergency days,” they maintained.

The activists deplored the “high handedness” of the police. All the activists were let off in the evening.