The office-bearers of the Lok Satta and the District Consumer Protection Samiti have alleged that in the guise of evicting land grabbers the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (MCR) and the Revenue Department have pushed out the successor of a freedom fighter from the site allotted by the government to him.

A press conference was held in this connection here on Tuesday by joint secretary of the District Consumer Protection Samithi B.R. Varma and Lok Satta leaders M.V. Raja Gopal and D.V.R. Suryarao along with victims Mendi Srihari Rao and K. Gnaneswari Devi.

The victim, Mr. Mendi Sriharirao, grandson of late Mendi Veeraswamy who participated in the Second World War under the Azad Hind Fauz of Subhash Chandra Bose, said that the government had allotted a site of about 96 square yards near the Veterinary Hospital about 60 years ago and they had been running a welding shop there duly paying all taxes to the revenue and municipal authorities. In 2005, some officials claimed the land belonged to the government and asked them to vacate the premises following which the allottees had approached the District Court and secured an injunction order that they should not be evicted except through due process of law.

While the permanent injunction is in force, the authorities on Sunday night demolished the welding shed without issuing any notice. No ‘panchnama’ report or the inventory of the goods seized from the demolished building was given to the occupants, he alleged.

The leaders demanded action against the revenue and MCR officials for their “illegal action and also contempt of court”.