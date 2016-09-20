Residents of the Rajiv Nagar Colony on the outskirts of Nagari town, led by local TDP leaders Ramanuja Chalapati and Latha, staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here demanding the arrest of former minister R. Changa Reddy alleging that he had encroached the lands belonging to their burial ground and an irrigation tank at Syamalamma Gutta hillock.

The protesters alleged that during the erstwhile YSR government, the then minister R. Changa Reddy acquired a 27.5-acre hillock road worth crores of rupees for a meagre Rs 3 lakh. In the name of devotional activities by building a Saibaba temple atop the hillock, Mr. Reddy had grabbed the lands at the foothill belonging to the Rajiv Nagar area development projects, they alleged and demanded a judicial probe into the allotment of land to the former minister at a throwaway price and steps to check the encroachments.