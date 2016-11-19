Following an incident of a patient being dragged by his wife to the first floor of the Guntakal GGH allegedly owing to the negligence of the staff, District Collector Kona Sasidhar suspended a staff nurse; transferred a nursing orderly to the a Hindupur hospital, and issued a show cause notice to the in-charge Superintendent to explain his unauthorised absence at the hospital.

According to the eyewitnesses, Srinivas Achary, a patient with chronic wounds on both his legs, was dragged by his wife Sri Vani to the first floor of the hospital after a long wait for stretcher to take him the ward after being admitted as the patient complained of dysentery and vomiting.