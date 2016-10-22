AgriGold Group of Companies chairman Avva Venkata Rama Rao, managing director Avva Venkata Seshu Narayana Rao, and two others were produced before the District Principal and Sessions Judge on Friday.

The other two persons produced in the court by the CID were AgriGold Constructions Private Limited managing director Kamireddy Sriramachandra Rao and another director of AgriGold Bapatla Prasad.

Senior lawyer Madduri Siva Subba Rao moved the remand petition on behalf of the accused and sought bail for them in different cases.

Mr. Subba Rao said that the fifth accused, Patanlal Ahmed Khan, managing director of Greenlands Ventures Limited, had already surrendered in crime No.3 of 2015. At present, he is in Eluru jail. Judge B.S. Bhanumati extended the remand of the accused till November 4.