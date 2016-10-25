Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau have launched raids on the properties of Nellore Road Transport Officer N. Purnachandra Rao spread over 11 places on Monday.

Special teams formed by the ACB led by a DSP-level officer took part in the raids which were carried out at the properties of relatives and agents known to Mr. Purnachandra Rao.

The raids came in the wake of increasing allegations against the officials of the transport offices. The ACB officials examined documents relating to fixed deposits in the banks and also ownership of nearly 10 apartment flats.

ACB raids houses RTO's relative, friend in Prakasam

Documents seized

Ongole Special Correspondent reports:

ACB sleuths raided the houses of Mr. Rao's sister in Chirala and one his friends in Addanki, said ACB Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police R.V.S.N.Murthy.

Documents relating to a shop in the Gandhi market and an apartment were seized during the raids in Chirala, ACB Circle Inspector T.V.V. Pratap Kumar added.