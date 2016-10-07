Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) simultaneously raided houses of in-charge Deputy Transport Commissioner K. Ramprasad and his relatives across Andhra Pradesh, including Ongole, and also in Karnataka. Nellore ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T.Prabakar, who led the raids in Ongole, said it had been found during raids that the transport official had more than Rs. 2 crore worth assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raids were conducted at 11 places, including Vijayawada, Gudur, Guntur, Vinukonda, Tenali, Visakhapatnam, Kadiri and in five places in Nellore. A raid was also conducted on the house of the official's relative in Mysuru, ACB officials said.

Ongole ACB DSP R.V.S.N. Murthy who led the raid on the house of the Transport official's aunt at Tenali, said searches were still on. During the searches, it reportedly came to the notice of the sleuths that the official had allegedly paid a “'huge capitation fee” for his daughter's admission into the most-sought after master's degree course in Radiology in a private medical college in Nellore.

