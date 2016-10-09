Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister N. Chinarajappa has said that the State government is going to establish special sports academies in each mandal and at the district headquarters.

Inaugurating the National Junior Chess Tournament at a hotel here on Saturday, Mr. Rajappa said that the government would also construct stadiums at mandal and district level and encourage indoor games for girl students. “Parents are now encouraging students to take part in games and it is a welcome change,” he said. The State government had produced four Grand Masters till now, he said and hoped that many more would come in the near future. About 250 players from 20 States are participating in the competition which would go on till October 16.