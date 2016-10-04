Activists of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at the Narayana Junior College near Rajavihar Centre here on Monday protesting against the conduct of classes and examinations during Dasara vacation, in violation of government orders.

As the activists raised slogans, the teachers and staff of the college sent away the students. The ABVP functionaries later complained to Regional Inspection Officer of Intermediate Education Parameswar Reddy about the issue. He warned the college authorities that a show-cause notice would be served if the college conducted classes and exams during vacation.