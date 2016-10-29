In an inhumane incident, unidentified persons twisted the tender limbs of a 14-day-old infant girl and abandoned her on Kurnool general hospital premises in September last week. The hospital staff found the baby alive and took her to the orthopaedic department, where doctors treated her.

The infant with its hands and legs swollen and injuries on its mouth was later sent to Sisu Gruha, an orphanage at C Camp centre in Kurnool. The infant is recovering and is able to move its hands and feet.The SP visited Sisu Gruha and observed the infant. He directed Kurnool III Town circle inspector G. Madhusudana Rao to register a case and enquire as to who caused injuries to the infant and abandoned it. Sisu Gruha Manager Mehtaj said the infant was healthy now.