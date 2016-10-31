National » Andhra Pradesh

MACHILIPATNAM, October 31, 2016
Updated: October 31, 2016 05:39 IST

A tribe that saves Krishna dist. farmers from rat menace

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
A Yanadi rat-catcher at Nagayalanka village in Krishna district.
A Yanadi rat-catcher at Nagayalanka village in Krishna district.

If the weather is good with farmers without bringing any cyclones in November, it is the rat that eats the paddy grains and leaves the farmer in despair. Then it is the Yanadi tribe members who visit the fields in winter and rescue the farmers from the crop damage due to rat menace.

Though rat-catching is not a profession of the Yanadi tribal people, they take it up as a seasonal livelihood activity in Krishna district. Rat-catching activity between November and December is likely to guarantee a few thousand rupees of income for each such family.

According to farmers, rats manage to settle in the fields expecting to collect paddy grain from November.

“We should keep an eye on the weather conditions and the presence of rats in the fields since early November. The crop damage caused by the rat is heavy if we fail to drive it away from the field,” say farmers of Machilipatnam.

Bamboo traps

In Krishna district, Diviseema region has a significant number of Yanadi tribal families who engage in rat-catching. “We do prepare an exclusive rat-catching device which is made of sticks or bamboo. We simply place it at strategic places across the field to catch rats alive,” say Yanadi tribal families talking to The Hindu . They, however, do not wish to reveal their names.

The tribal rat catchers charge Rs. 20 for catching each rat. A farmer is required to spend at least a few thousand rupees on tackling the rat menace per acre.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National | Other States
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Android phones gave away Maoists location

Fishing cat found moving in mangrove

24 Maoists killed on Odisha-Andhra border

Roja rescues road accident victim

How harmful is Ajinomoto?

Postal mix-up as heritage town is mistaken for new capital

PG medical student commits suicide

Maoists threaten to target Naidu, Lokesh

Regularisation of contract staff: AG’s views sought

Journey of actor-turned-dubbing artiste from port city


420 kg ganja seized in E.G. district

CITU leader arrested in 226 cases in last few years

Money circulation racket busted, five arrested

SCS: JP suggests a compromise formula

Yerraguntla SI suspended for encouraging gambling

Rs. 7-crore scam in SBI employees coop. society

40,024 to take test for 221 constable posts

VISAKHAPATNAM TODAY

Constable, friend killed in freak mishap

1 killed, 3 injured in road mishap

Hyderabad

Hyderabad lights up for Diwali

Setting up of wholesale shops regulated this year

AP, TS top in 2016 ‘Ease of Doing Business’

Credibility is your only possession, Arun Jaitley tells IPS probationers

Unpalatable underbelly of restaurant industry

RTC to run bus services to Sabarimala from all depots

The Hindu seminar dwells on cancer, its prevention

MCEME gets DGCA approval

Visakhapatnam

Android phones gave away Maoists location

Say ‘yes’ to sparklers, ‘no’ to crackers

12 get six-month jail term for grabbing land

15 bodies of Maoists handed over to kin

Deepavali special from Yesvantapur to Vizag

Vijayawada

Mix-up as heritage town is mistaken for new A.P. capital

Special trains to be run to clear rush

Climathon 2016 sets off stimulating KLU session

Heavy rain troubles one and all at foundation stone laying ceremony

Jaitley non-committal on legal sanctity to special package

‘Need for improved geriatric care’

Grooming future taxpayers

BSNL majority union elections on December 7

Geo-tagging of burial grounds soon

A.P.’s lounge to be set up at World Economic Forum meet


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

After the interval, you begin to miss Anushka Sharma’s unaffected vivacity even as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s femme fatale takes centre stage.— photo: special arrangement

Pyaar impossible

Karan Johar manages to pump in some freshness in an old trope about love and friendship but the fun comes undone in the second half »