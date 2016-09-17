National » Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA, September 17, 2016
September 17, 2016

A ray of hope for family of abducted Andhra Pradesh doctor Kosanam Ramamurthy

Kosanam Ramamurthy.
Ramamurthy was among the Indians abducted by Islamic State last year

The rescue of two Telugu professors from the Islamic State captors in Libya has raised hopes of the family members of abducted physician Kosanam Ramamurthy.

A native of Eluru, Dr. Ramamurthy was working as a physician in the Lbn-e-Sina Hospital at Sirte. A group of IS militants gained entry into the hospital and kidnapped Dr. Ramamurthy, engineer Samal Pravash Ranjan of Odisha and seven other Filipino nurses from their residential quarters on September 8 last year.

Indian Ambassador to Libya, Azhar A.H. Khan, in a message to Dr. Ramamurthy’s family, said the Embassy was making all efforts for the release of the captives.

‘Long wait’

“We felt happy over the release of two Indians on Thursday. But, it has been a long wait for the release of my husband. I request the IS to release him,” Kosanam Bhavani, wife of the doctor, said in an appeal.

‘In touch with govt.’

“When we heard of the release of Indians by IS, we expected my father to be among them. But, we are sad that he is still under captivity,” Nirisha, daughter of Dr. Ramamurthy, said.

“We are in touch with Minister Sushma Swaraj’s PA and the family members of the released engineers. We are praying for his release,” Ms. Bhavani told The Hindu on Friday.

