A lone woman's struggle to end alcoholism

A 20-year-old woman, Sasikala, staged a solitary sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue in front of the Kurnool Collectorate on Thursday demanding that the government impose total prohibition in Andhra Pradesh and set up de-addiction centres in all district headquarters.

Sasikala of Telugu Geri in Kurnool, working in a private firm, lamented that people under the influence of alcohol were resorting to atrocities against women and children and, at times, killing them.

With a banner in the backdrop that carried a portrait of a young boy who was tortured and killed by a drunken man, she said the State government should bear the responsibility for problems arising out of drunkenness.

Families were being shattered, women and children becoming victims and youngsters falling prey to liquor addiction, Ms. Sasikala said.