A lone woman’s fight for prohibition

A 20-year-old woman, Sasikala, staged a solitary sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue in front of the Kurnool Collectorate on Thursday demanding that the government impose total prohibition in the State and set up de-addiction centres in all the district headquarters.

Sasikala of Telugu Geri in Kurnool, working in a private firm, lamented that people under the influence of alcohol were resorting to atrocities against women and children and sometimes killing them. With a banner in the backdrop that carried a portrait of a young boy who was tortured and killed by a drunken man, she said the State government should bear the responsibility for problems rising out of drunkenness.

Families were being shattered, women and children were becoming victims and youngsters were falling prey to liquor addiction, Ms. Sasikala said. Moreover, drunken driving was causing fatal accidents and leaving several persons crippled, she said.

Stating that her protest was meant to create social awareness, the woman sought setting up of de-addiction centres in all the district headquarters with adequate budgetary allocation.