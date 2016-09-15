A cobbler inaugurated the poster of 121st birth anniversary celebration of Gurram Jashuva in Guntur on Wednesday.—Photo: T.Vijaya Kumar

Cobbler releases poster of birth anniversary celebrations

A cobbler is the protagonist in Gabbilam , a masterpiece by ‘Kavi Kokila’ Gurram Jashuva. The man who braves the sun, rain and the wind to keep the soles of the men and women safe is often the subject of ridicule in our movies and novels. But for the greatest modern Telugu poet, Jashuva, the cobbler is the hero.

And on Wednesday, former Minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao and his associates, part of the invitation committee of the 121st birth anniversary celebrations, decided that a cobbler would launch the posters of the week-long celebrations beginning September 22.

Chintapalli Vasantha Rao, a cobbler, along with his wife Sowaramma, launched the posters at Sankar Vilas centre. Telugu poets and writers, including Papineni Siva Sankar, D. Venkateswara Rao, Penugonda Lakshminarayana were present.

The celebrations would start with a march from Lodge Centre to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devastanam, Brundavan Gardens. On September 24.