Aspirants trained by the organisation make a mark in rally, chosen for medical test

While most job aspirants fail to make it at the Air Force recruitment rally, a good number of the candidates trained by the Society for Training and Employment Promotion (STEP) here have come out with flying colours.

Bucking the general trend of most of the candidates failing in the physical fitness test, as many as 40 of the 200 youth trained by STEP in Prakasam district, under the watchful eyes of its Chief Executive Officer B. Ravi, were selected at the recent recruitment rally.

Only about 10 per cent of the over 11,000 candidates desperate to earn a job in the armed forces made a cut in the physical fitness test, he said. This was mainly due to lack of practice. In this context, the performance of the unemployed youth from the district in the rally at Kadapa last month was remarkable, he said proudly.

Shortlisted and trained

“From over 1,000 aspirants we shortlisted 200 candidates and provided them intensive training here by roping in ex-servicemen. As many as 33 of them qualified for the Group Y, Air Force Security, while seven were selected the post of Medical Assistant, he told The Hindu .

Prakasam topped the list of successful candidates followed by Kadapa (39), Kurnool(26), Chittoor (19), Anantapur (19) and Nellore(1), according to a communique received by STEP, Ongole.