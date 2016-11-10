Bharatiya Janata Party women's wing national in charge Daggubati Purandeswari on Wednesday opined that the whole nation should back Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had taken a “big and bold” decision to scrap the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes to weed out black money and counterfeit notes.

The former Union Minister told the media here after a party meeting that the Modi government’s “pro-poor” decision, which came in the wake of the “lukewarm response” to the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme, should be appreciated by one and all.

It was aimed to bring into circulation the over Rs. 17 lakh crore of black money to spur economic growth and improve the lot of the common people, she said