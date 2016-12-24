ZP chairperson alleges threat to her life

more-in

Zilla Parishad chairperson Shaik Janimun has alleged that she has been facing a threat to her life from Minister for Social Welfare Ravela Kishore Babu, an allegation which was quickly rejected by the Minister.

At a press conference here on Friday, Ms. Janimun said that she submitted a representation to the Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, seeking protection from the Minister.

She accused the Minister of threatening her with dire consequences, instigating the public at a Chandranna Runa Mela event and doing other things that interfered with her functioning.

The Minister, however, said that he had never intended to harm the chairperson and in fact, supported her throughout her tenure. “Janimun is like my daughter and I will never imagine even in my dreams, to hurt her. The TDP is a party of discipline and we will resolve the issue amicably,’’ he told reporters.

The war of words between the ZP chairperson and the Minister has been on for some months. Ms. Janimun had alleged that she had been kept out of programmes in Prathipadu constituency with the Minister not bothering to inform her about the programmes. She had also expressed her anguish over the manner in which some transfers were carried out, allegedly at the behest of the Minister against her wishes.

The Minister, on the other hand, said that the issues of protocol were not handled at his level. He also said that he had been trying to bring hard-working officers in the constituency so that the welfare schemes could be implemented in a better manner.

While describing her charges against the Minister as an expression of anguish but not a complaint, Ms. Janimun said she was unable to get things done for the public in her constituency.

It was because she could not proceed against the Minister even as other constituencies progressed well on the development and welfare fronts.