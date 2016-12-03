Yuva Morcha activists undergo training

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: Encourage youngsters to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and make them understand its ideology and policies which were aimed at developing the country in a systematic manner, BJP State leaders have exhorted the party leaders from Srikakulam.

BJP Yuva Morcha AP unit president S. Vishnukumar Raju and secretary Bendi Ravikanth reviewed the Yuva Morcha activities during a training programme here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said people had understood the Modi government’s initiatives and bold steps such as demonetisation and surgical strikes. A majority of the educated people were already with the BJP and now it was time to inspire college students since their resources were needed for rebuilding the country, they said.

BJP State secretary Pydi Venugopalam, BJP Kisan Morcha president Pudi Tirupati Rao, BJP city president Chalal Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.

They explained the working of the party’s Yuva Morcha committees in 38 mandals. They also said many youngsters were keen to contest the ensuing civic body polls.